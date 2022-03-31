$146.49 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will announce $146.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.00 million and the lowest is $141.93 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $710.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $698.12 million to $741.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $878.80 million, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $910.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.