1,391 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,391 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIVN opened at 52.01 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 33.46 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 54.95.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 91.67.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

