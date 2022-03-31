1,382 Shares in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU opened at $162.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.25 and a one year high of $162.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.58 and its 200-day moving average is $148.95.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

