$137.17 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will announce $137.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.30 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $163.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $661.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $677.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $770.10 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $799.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $735.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

