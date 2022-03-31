1,360 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $308.46 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

