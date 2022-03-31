$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will post $12.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LMST opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.