$114.98 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to announce $114.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.67 million. MP Materials posted sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $456.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $564.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $693.10 million, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $860.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other MP Materials news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 762.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.10.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.