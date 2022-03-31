$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.78. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

EXPD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $105.13. 899,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $137.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

