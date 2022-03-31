$1.11 EPS Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.12. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $123.06 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

