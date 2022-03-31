$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.