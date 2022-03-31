$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.96. General Mills posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $278,095,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

