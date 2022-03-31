-$0.99 EPS Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will report ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.59). Carnival Co. & reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.