-$0.94 EPS Expected for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcellx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($1.57). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcellx will report full-year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcellx.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($39.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($37.36).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ACLX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 107,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,147. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

