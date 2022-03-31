$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $94.48 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

