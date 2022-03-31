$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

XEL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.32. 104,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,538. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

