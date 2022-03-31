$0.64 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $151.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 258,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

