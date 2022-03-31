-$0.21 EPS Expected for Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYXT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,151,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $648,000.

NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.57. 892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,053. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

