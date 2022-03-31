-$0.19 EPS Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.23). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,278. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

