$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALL shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HALL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,832. The company has a market cap of $66.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

