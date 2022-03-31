$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HALL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,832. The company has a market cap of $66.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.70.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
