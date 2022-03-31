$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. WisdomTree Investments also posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 714,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $835.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 189,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 26.7% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,931,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 407,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,735,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 207,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

