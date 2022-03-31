$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Primo Water also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Primo Water by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Primo Water by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 582,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

