Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

MGM opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

