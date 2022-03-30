Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Upgraded at HSBC

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZRSEF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.00.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $118.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.96. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

