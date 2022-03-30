Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,008 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $97,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Zuora by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $62,691.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $1,969,682. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

