ZooKeeper Achieves Market Cap of $11.38 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $717,227.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046931 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07146193 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.61 or 0.99605902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 124,519,257 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

