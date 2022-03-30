ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Gap Up to $22.69

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $23.40. ZimVie shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIMV. Guggenheim began coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

