Zilliqa Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $4.65 billion worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 213.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,877,447,546 coins and its circulating supply is 12,585,980,393 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

