Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 159,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,626,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

