Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) to “Hold”

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

AQST has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 4,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.33. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

