Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) to Strong Sell

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ VERA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,831. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $482.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

