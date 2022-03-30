Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Sell

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $737.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

