Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Sell

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.92. National Bank has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

