Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Sell

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Gevo stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $975.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Gevo has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Gevo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gevo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Gevo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

