Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the lowest is $11.02 million. Xencor posted sales of $33.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $91.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.15 million to $140.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $105.71 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xencor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $45.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.