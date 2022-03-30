Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) to post sales of $562.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $551.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.35 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $461.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($23.82) EPS.

NBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Nabors Industries stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.33. 4,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nabors Industries by 67.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nabors Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nabors Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

