Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.16). Mustang Bio also posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03).
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MBIO opened at $1.12 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.
About Mustang Bio (Get Rating)
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.