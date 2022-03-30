Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.16). Mustang Bio also posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have issued reports on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIO opened at $1.12 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

