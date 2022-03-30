Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.61. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $9.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,475,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $238.03 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

