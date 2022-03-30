Zacks: Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,107,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,408,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

