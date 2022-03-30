Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital also reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 80,155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 67,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

