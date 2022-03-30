Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $24.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $904,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNGX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 481,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,495. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

