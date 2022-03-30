Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). ProQR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProQR Therapeutics.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. 530,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,513. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94.

About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.