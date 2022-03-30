Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiNK Therapeutics.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INKT shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,917. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

