Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. First Bank reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FRBA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $265.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.85. First Bank has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About First Bank (Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.