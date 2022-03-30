Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to post $2.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $50.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,880%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $15.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $16.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

