Zacks: Analysts Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RESN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

RESN opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $301.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Resonant by 2,871.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

