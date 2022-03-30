Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) will announce $1.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.44. Lennox International posted earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share.

LII has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.43.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Lennox International by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,989. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.47. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $243.92 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.