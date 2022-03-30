Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) will announce $1.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.44. Lennox International posted earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share.

LII has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.43.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Lennox International by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,989. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.47. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $243.92 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.