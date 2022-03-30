Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. 1,947,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 670,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 52,304 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.