Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 753,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 136,922 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 370,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,994,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 759,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

