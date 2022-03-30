Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will report $124.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $490.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $549.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $504.87 million, with estimates ranging from $475.96 million to $543.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $13.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

