Zachary Levenick Acquires 30,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director Zachary Levenick purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Zachary Levenick purchased 33,045 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $128,214.60.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. 2,033,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.41. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $12.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 685.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 81,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 184,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

